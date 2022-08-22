Renée Rouleau

Skin Recovery Lotion

$44.50 $33.37

Skin Recovery Lotion by Renée Rouleau gives highly sensitive, acne-prone skin the oil-free moisture it needs without clogging the pores or causing breakouts. A blend of advanced, natural water-binding ingredients addresses all dehydration, flaking and redness issues caused by harsh acne treatments, topical prescriptions, and general irritation. Skin Recovery Lotion goes to work fast to make skin look and feel calm and comfortable. The result? Skin that looks clearer and healthier with less sensitivity.