Dove

Skin Radiance Renew Exfoliating Body Wash

$8.99

BOOST YOUR RADIANCE: Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser hydrates and illuminates for more radiant-looking skin MADE WITH FACE CARE INGREDIENTS: Serum-infused body cleanser with vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals, plus fragrance notes of citrus and passionfruit with subtle floral and herbal notes GENTLY EXFOLIATES DEAD SKIN: Specially formulated cleanser for dull skin, gently buffs away dead skin to instantly reveal brighter and smoother skin UNIQUE MOISTURIZING FORMULA: Cleanser for body enriched with 10X Moisture Boost Complex, and a rich, creamy and indulgent lather that will leave your skin beautifully exfoliated and nourished CLEAN INGREDIENTS: Exfoliating body wash formulated with naturally-derived skin cleansers, without sulfates or parabens and is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100 percent recycled plastic bottles EXPERT CARE: No.1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand Ready to show your body some love? Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser is formulated with face care ingredients like vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals. The unique formula buffs away dead skin to reveal more radiant-looking skin, so you can treat your body with the extra care it deserves, just like you do to your face. Formulated with Dove 10X Moisture Boost Complex,* this rich and creamy body cleanser hydrates and brightens dull and uneven skin, to leave it exfoliated and beautifully nourished. Just like your favorite face care, this cleanser with vitamin C serum is specially made to brighten and deeply hydrate dull, uneven skin. With active levels of natural exfoliating minerals, this cleanser for body care is specially formulated with face care ingredients to give your skin a boost of radiance, with Dove 10X Moisture Boost Complex* delivering a little extra TLC for your body. This paraben and sulfate free cleanser is also as gentle as water, and is formulated with plant-based-cleansers and suitable for uneven skin care routines. It is also PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. *10X the moisturizers of the next leading body wash This illuminating cleanser for body washing hydrates skin in the shower with a boost of moisture. The ideal cleanser for dull skin, its exfoliating minerals gently buff away dead skin cells to leave your skin looking smoother and more radiant. It is perfect for showing your body some love. In the shower, apply a pump of this hydrating cleanser to wet hands and massage into skin all over your body. The cleanser’s rich, foamy lather is filled with exfoliating minerals to gently exfoliate your skin. Rinse well with water. Use daily to reveal beautifully nourished and glowing skin. If you’re seeking smoother, more radiant skin, your usual cleanser for body washing might actually be drying your skin out. Try using an exfoliating body wash that provides cleansing, exfoliating and nourishing benefits all in one, with the same ingredients you trust with your face care. Switch to Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser for an exfoliating body cleanser that will gently remove dead skin, all while rehydrating and refreshing – offering more than a regular body wash. Dove believes that no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Since 2004, they’ve been building self-esteem and confidence in young people – and by 2030, they’ll have helped ¼ billion through educational programmes and resources.