Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
KKW

Skin Perfecting Body Foundation

$45.00
At KKW Beauty
The Skin Perfecting Body Foundation works to blur imperfections, enhance skin tone and provide a flawless finish for any look. The creamy formula and innovative pigments blend evenly and seamlessly into the skin. The soft focus,…
Featured in 1 story
We Tried The KKW Beauty Body Foundation
by Thatiana Diaz