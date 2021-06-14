Paula's Choice

Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

When the breakout hits, this Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from PAULA’S CHOICE is an essential in your skin care armoury. Ideal for blemish-prone, oily or combination types, this non-abrasive formula is laced with BHA salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells both on the skin’s surface and within the pore. Combined with its anti-inflammatory properties, this helps to reduce blemishes and blackheads for a more clarified complexion (hurrah!). Aiding salicylic acid in its blemish-clearing mission, methylpropanediol enhances absorption so you can get the most out of each and every ingredient, while simultaneously boosting hydration levels, and green tea extract delivers a hefty dose of antioxidants to soothe and protect. With a fluid toner-like consistency, the formula sinks easily into skin and is available in both full (118ml) and travel (30ml) sizes so you need never be without…