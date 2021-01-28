L'Oreal Paris

Skin Paradise Water-infused Tinted Moisturizer Spf 19

$16.59

Take your skin to Paradise with New Skin Paradise Water-Based Tinted Moisturizer featuring lightweight, natural coverage plus 24 hour hydration for a fresh, glowing complexion. This unique formula offers a 70 percent water-infused blend with aloe vera plus witch hazel. It is suitable for sensitive skin, oil-free, and won’t clog pores. Available in 12 blendable shades.