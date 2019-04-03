First Aid Beauty

Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream With Triple Hyaluronic Acid 15ml

Enhance the sparkle in your eyes with the First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream with Triple Hyaluronic Acid; a potent, yet gentle, rejuvenating eye cream that gets to work on minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal youthful-looking results. Triggering skin’s natural regeneration and cellular turnover is anti-ageing powerhouse ingredient Retinol in microencapsulated form to achieve a slow-release to make it safe to use around the delicate eye area. Tri-molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid helps lock-in moisture, smooth and plump on multiple levels of skin while Caffeine helps reduce puffiness and Micro-Pearls help amplify skin’s natural radiance and immediately blur the look of imperfections. Luxurious and creamy, it unleashes FAB’s Skin Saver Complex whilst anti-ageing ingredients work to plump crow’s feet and blur the look of lines for eyes that radiate youthfulness. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Allergy-tested. Free from parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, talc, sulphates, artificial fragrance/colourants and alcohol.