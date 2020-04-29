Skin Gym

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set

$49.00

Skin Gym

Our Rose Quartz Workout Kit is the perfect tool kit to add to your existing skincare routine to help give your skin a beautiful glow. Both products are made from rose quartz, which is the ultimate beauty crystal and the crystal of the goddess of love and beauty, making it an incredible stone to use with facial treatment and self-care rituals. Kit includes: - Rosy Rose Quartz Facial Roller - Gua Sha Rose Quartz Sculpty Tool How to use: Roll Rosy in gentle, outward strokes on your face and neck using the large roller. Use the smaller end for the areas under your eyes and the more delicate, hard-to-reach areas. When using the sculpty tool, begin with a clean face and prep skin with a facial oil or serum. Gently massage your face and neck in upward and outward motions, starting from the neck and moving along your chin, cheeks and very gently around the eye area. Do each side of the face separately, repeating each motion three times on each part. Use each tool for 5–10 minutes daily for radiant skin. Note: Due to natural formations in the stones, each tool will be unique and vary in size and color from the picture that is listed. How To Clean Your Roller: Your crystal roller should be wiped down with a dry or little moist towelette only on the crystal parts. Do not wash with water. Precautions: The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This item is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.