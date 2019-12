Bobbi Brown

Skin Foundation Stick

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bobbi Brown

The ultimate nude foundation - Bobbi Brown's iconic Foundation Stick gets an update with a transparent base plus skin tone correct pigments for an incredibly natural look. Its creamy yet weightless texture blends seamlessly so it mimics the look of healthy skin. Apply this long-wearing foundation all over or just where you need it. In 43 skin tone correct shades (our broadest shade range).