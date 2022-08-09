Weleda

Skin Food Original Ultra-rich Cream (2.5 Fl. Oz.)

$18.99 $14.24

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream feeds thirsty skin with intense nourishment and hydration. The ultra rich face and body cream combats stubborn dryness that can occur on your face, hands, feet and elbows. Essential fatty acids along with vitamin E moisturize and soften while organic pansy calms irritation due to dry skin. Organic calendula flower extract gently cares for your skin, aiding repair and restoration.