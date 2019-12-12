PAT McGRATH LABS

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio

$50.00

Capture light and project illumination with a tempting trio of shimmering highlighters that deliver a resplendent range of multidimensional effects. Combining the best feature of powder, cream and fluid textures, this futuristic triptych brightens skin with ravishingly revolutionary results, fueling your most incandescent fantasies. Worn solo, each individually iconic shade radiates pure light, laying down a smooth veil of pure, even colour and accentuating bone structure. When layered together, this tantalizing triple threat creates a gorgeous gleam, mimicking the reflection of light with glittering shine, ethereal luminosity and metallic brilliance. Take Mother’s advice: Glow at your own risk and beam beyond the spectrum. Iridescent Pink 003 Fine Gold 003 Bronze Nectar 003