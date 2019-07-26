Pat McGrath

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

$68.00

Pat McGrath

Mother’s instantly iconic foundation builds weightlessly from a sheer veil to flawless medium coverage in 36 universal colour choices and five shade levels custom-curated for all skin types, tones and undertones. The second step in Mother’s SUBLIME PERFECTION SYSTEM delivers a customisable couture finish that brings the runway to real life in a few powerful drops. Silky and luxurious, it feels creamy to the touch and delivers controlled, easily buildable coverage. Self-setting, post-perfecting and longwearing, its sublime satin finish lasts all day. SUBLIME TECHNOLOGY This nourishing formulation is crafted with a Vita-Serum Complex designed to help fight the formation of wrinkles by preserving the hydrolipidic film barrier of the skin. This complex boosts hydration by activating the natural production of hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Diamond Core Powder Technology improves skin texture by optically smoothing and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. An illuminating soft-focus pigment blended into the formula converts and scatters light, emulating the effect of a healthy, youthful complexion. Formulated without parabens, talc or fragrance. Oil-free. PRODUCT FEATURES 35 mL / 1.18 fl oz