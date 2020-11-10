Rovectin

Skin Essentials Barrier Repair Face Oil

If you’ve been looking for a face oil that adequately moisturizes without making skin feel greasy, consider your search over. This formula features neroli oil and other nourishing, non-comedogenic ingredients like vitamin E, plum seed extract and squalane to deeply moisturize skin and combat signs of aging, as well as a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, making it suitable for all skin types, even oily and combination. Free of artificial fragrances, parabens, sulphates, artificial colors, animal products, alcohol, mineral oil, silicone. Vegan and cruelty free.