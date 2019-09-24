What it is: A premium skin elixir blended with the unique herb complex of Whal Myung Su—the special medicine created for the royal family of the Joseon dynasty in 1897 in Korea.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: The traditional formula provides hydrating, nourishing and soothing effects, protecting your skin from environmental pollutants and giving you a youthful glow.How to use: Use both day and night on face, as needed help to soothe dry skin. Apply a small amount of the liquid gently onto clean skin. Can be used under makeup or sunscreen."/