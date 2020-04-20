La Prairie

Skin Caviar Eye Lift

$485.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . REVIVE. RAISE. REDEFINE. THE GAZE IS REAWAKENED. Skin Caviar Eye Lift is the first eye-opening serum for the entire eye area, including brows - it is La Prairie's gentle yet effective answer to eye lifting and firming concerns. The combination of two formulas - once encapsulated in La Prairie's iconic caviar beads, the other in an innovative gel-cream emulsion - is enriched with Caviar Premier. 0.68 oz. Made in Switzerland.WHAT IT DOES. . The results are unprecedented. Using innovation algorithms specifically developed for the study of Skin Caviar Eye Lift's data, the scientists at La Prairie found that with regular use, over time the eyes are opened while the eye contours and eyebrows appear redefined. The upper lids look tightened while crow's feet appear visibly reduced. Lower lids appear smoothed and under-eye bags and puffiness look diminished. With daily use, the complete eye area appears lifted and firmed. The gaze is raised, revived redefined - reawakwened with a new appearance, with a new perspective. Eyebrows apprear redefined. Upper lids look lifted and feel firmed and tightened. Crow's feet appear visibly reduced. Lower lids appear smoothed and under-eye bags and puffiness look diminished. The complete eye area appears lifted and firmed. HOW TO USE IT. . Apply morning and evening. Slowly press the pump once to release a small amount onto fingertip and follow the application pattern below on each eye. Starting at the inner corner of the eye, dot along the eyelid crease to outer corner. With a continuous dabbing gesture, move along the brow bone from outer to inner corner. Dab along the brow itself, from above the nose to outer eyebrow tip. Continue the dotting gesture along the upper brow line, back to the centre. From the inner eye corner, dab along under-eye to the outer corner, finishing at the temple. Repeat the entire pattern with a gentle press-and-roll gesture until the product is fully absorbed.