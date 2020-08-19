United States
Retrouvé
Skin Brilliance Priming Pads
$65.00
At Bluemercury
Our plush priming pads are imbued with a scientifically-balanced solution that features a clinically-effective level of fruit-derived acids to hasten the exfoliation of dead tissue as panthenol provides a soothing effect. Skin Brilliance Priming Pads prepare the skin in a gentle, non-abrasive manner to receive maximal benefits from the subsequent application of skincare treatments and to promote a healthy and radiant–looking skin appearance.