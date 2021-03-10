Neutrogena

Skin Balancing Cleansing Towelettes

Skin Balancing Cleansing Towelettes

Highlights Plant-based micellar infused cleansing makeup removing wipes in resealable package Gentle cleansing cloths formulated to respect skin's natural pH and are suitable for all skin types Makeup wipes contain a 9% emollient-vitamin complex which includes vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 Removes oil, makeup, and impurities while conditioning skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and balanced Hypoallergenic wipes help renew the look of skin and helps fight pollution Specifications Health Facts: Contains Vitamin B5, Contains Micellar Water, Contains Vitamin E, Contains Vitamin C Product Form: Wipe Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Dry, Oily, Sensitive TCIN: 80039295 UPC: 070501112786 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-7662 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Cleanse and nourish your skin in one step with Neutrogena Skin Balancing Micellar Cleansing Cloths. Suitable for all skin types, these 100% plant-based makeup removing wipes from a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand remove makeup, oil, and impurities while conditioning skin. The micellar infused cleansing wipes are formulated to respect skin's natural pH and helps refresh and renew the look of skin. This product also helps fight pollution. The makeup removing towelettes feature a gentle, yet effective formula with a 9% emollient vitamin complex which includes vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5. The nourishing cloths are also designed for sustainability and are home-compostable. Hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist tested, the facial wet wipes are free of parabens, soaps, sulfate, phthalates, alcohol, and dyes. To use, gently wipe over eyelids, face, and neck--no need to rinse. These face wipes are effective for cleansing before and after wearing your mask.