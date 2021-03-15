Neutrogena

Skin Balancing Clay Cleanser



Cleanse, balance, and mattify with Neutrogena Skin Balancing Clay Cleanser. From a dermatologist recommended skincare brand, this clay & PHA face wash for oily skin cleanses, absorbs excess oil, and conditions to leave skin soft and perfectly balanced. Specially designed with dermatologists, this hypoallergenic formula respects skin's natural pH and moisture barrier. This mattifying cleanser contains kaolin clay, to effectively target pore-clogging dirt, and 2% polyhydroxy acid (PHA), a powerful liquid exfoliant and humectant that decongests down to the pores. The pH balancing cleanser is paraben-, soap-, sulfate-, phthalate-, alcohol-, and dye-free. For best results, this mattifying cleanser can be used daily as part of your at-home skincare routine and is effective for cleansing before and after wearing your mask. Benefits: Conditioning and mattifying clay face wash for oily skin in a recyclable bottle Clay based facial cleanser is effective for cleansing before and after wearing your mask Specially developed with dermatologists, this formula cleanses, exfoliates, and balances oily skin Cleanses, absorbs excess oil, and conditions to leave skin soft and perfectly balanced Clay cleanser is a hypoallergenic formula that respects skin's natural pH and moisture barrier Face wash, with kaolin clay, effectively targets 100% of pore-clogging dirt 2% polyhydroxy acid (PHA), a liquid exfoliant and humectant, decongests down to the pores Mattifying cleanser is free of parabens, soap, sulfates, phthalates, alcohol, and dyes