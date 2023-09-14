Garnier

Skin Active Vitamin C Brightening Serum

General Information Composed with powerful dermatological actives known to reduce the appearance of dark spots and boosts skin's glow. [3.5%] POTENT GREEN SCIENCE FORMULA: Vitamin C* has been carefully blended with Niacinamide & Salicylic acid to ensure a formula that gives visible results without greasiness or heaviness. Contains: Vitamin Cg - a powerful anti-oxidant. Skin appears brighter and dark spots are less visible. Salicylic Acid - a gentle exfoliator of dead skin cells. Niacinamide - a trending derm active known for its soothing properties. *Vitamin Cg Our Vitamin C Brightening Serum is enriched with [3.5%] Vitamin C*, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid, to reduce the appearance of dark spots and enhance glow, along with Lemon Extract, a powerful superfood well known for its brightening properties. The formula has been carefully blended to provide dark-spot action without being heavy or greasy on the skin. Scientifically proven**: - Immediately skin looks healthier and more radiant - From 3 days, skin appears more even, brighter and smoother - From 6 days, the density of dark spots appear reduced - From 8 weeks, -43% of dark spot and acne mark appearance is visibly reduced Designed to suit all skin types and tones, and is dermatologically tested. Bottle made of recyclable glass. All Garnier products are officially approved by Cruelty Free International. Since 1989, Garnier has been committed to a world without animal testing. *Vitamin Cg **Cosmeto-clinical test, 74 subjects, 8 weeks Size: 30ml Fragrance: N/A KEY FEATURES • Proven results against dark spot visibility and density in 6 days**. **Cosmeto-clinical test, 74 subjects, 8 weeks • Composed with [3.5%] Vitamin Cg + Niacinamide + Salicylic Acid, all ingredients known to reduce the appearance of dark spots and boost glow. • Enriched with Lemon Extract, known for its brightening properties. Immediately after use skin appears healthier and more radiant**. From 3 days skin is more event, brighter and smoother**. **Cosmeto-clinical test, 74 subjects, 8 weeks • Suitable for dull and uneven skin concerns • Bottle made of recyclable glass. Ingredients 967582 01 AQUA / WATER, GLYCERIN, ALCOHOL, DIPROPYLENE GLYCOL, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, NIACINAMIDE, PEG/PPG/POLYBUTYLENE GLYCOL-8/5/3 GLYCERIN, HYDROXYETHYLPIPERAZINE ETHANE SULFONIC ACID, BIS-PEG-18 METHYL ETHER DIMETHYL SILANE, ISONONYL ISONONANOATE, 3-O-ETHYL ASCORBIC ACID, CITRUS JUNOS FRUIT EXTRACT, CITRUS LIMON FRUIT EXTRACT/ LEMON FRUIT EXTRACT, SODIUM CITRATE, SODIUM HYALURONATE, ADENOSINE, PHENYLETHYL RESORCINOL, AMMONIUM POLYACRYLOYLDIMETHYL TAURATE, DISODIUM EDTA, HYDROGENATED LECITHIN, CITRIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, XANTHAN GUM, OXOTHIAZOLIDINE CARBOXYLIC ACID, TOCOPHEROL, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, SALICYLIC ACID, PHENOXYETHANOL, LINALOOL, GERANIOL, LIMONENE, BENZYL ALCOHOL, BENZYL SALICYLATE, PARFUM / FRAGRANCE. (F.I.L. Z286154/2). Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply 1 full dropper to clean face and gently massage into skin. Use morning and evening, followed by your day or night cream. Caution: Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.