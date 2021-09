Skims

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

$161.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harrods

Why hide your beautiful curves in oversized hoodies and sweatpants when you can celebrate them with SKIMS’ Soft Lounge slip dress? The maxi-length design brings a sensual twist to the casual concept of loungewear, with its body-loving fit, thin spaghetti straps and ultra-soft finish competing with even your silkiest pyjama sets come bedtime.