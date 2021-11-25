Skims

Skims Silk Long Sleeve Slip

Absolutely love this silk slip. As a woman of color, the rose compliments my skin in the most beautiful way. The feeling I get wearing it makes me feel on top of the world. I originally purchased this for Valentine’s Day to wear for my partner but the comfort levels are unmatched! I ended up wearing it with a complimentary blazer to brunch and I got so many compliments! Plan on ordering one in another color as soon as possible because this is a staple