Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
H&M
Ski Mittens
£17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Padded ski mittens in windproof, water-repellent functional fabric with reinforced palms for a firmer grip. Imitation suede section at the thumbs, and ribbing and an adjustable hook and loop fastening at the top.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Cashmere Mitten
$39.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Clay Galita Mitten
$145.00
from
Bona Drag
BUY
DETAILS
Love Your Melon
Natural Knit Mittens
$55.00
from
Love Your Melon
BUY
DETAILS
Georgia Louise
Lift & Sculpt Butterfly Stone
C$100.34
from
Revolve
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Gloves & Mittens
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Allia Linen Mini Dress
C$1105.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Radiant Arancio Longwear Nail Colour
C$33.00
from
Chanel
BUY
DETAILS
Deborah Lippmann
Hard Rock - Nail Strengthening Base & Top Coat
C$26.68
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
UO
Faux Fur Trim Mitten
$20.00
$9.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted