Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Roxy
Ski Liner Gloves In Multi Print
£27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Gloves by Roxy From the slopes to the streets. ROXY WarmFlight® x1 technology. Bold design. It’s an eye-catching kinda day. Touch screen technology . Stretch fit.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ELMA
Text-touchscreen & Fleece-lined Gloves
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Hestra Gloves
Primaloft Leather Womens Ski Gloves In Off White
£50.00
from
Captains Cabin
BUY
DETAILS
Poivre Blanc
Women's Empire Ski Glove
£75.00
from
SNOW + ROCK
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Leather Gloves
£17.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Roxy
DETAILS
Roxy
Printed Beach Classics
£70.00
from
Roxy
BUY
DETAILS
Roxy
Printed Beach Classics One-piece Swimsuit
$90.00
from
Roxy
BUY
DETAILS
Roxy
Softly Love One-piece Swimsuit
$80.00
$40.99
from
Roxy
BUY
DETAILS
Roxy
High-leg Bikini Bottom
$40.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Gloves & Mittens
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Allia Linen Mini Dress
C$1105.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Radiant Arancio Longwear Nail Colour
C$33.00
from
Chanel
BUY
DETAILS
Deborah Lippmann
Hard Rock - Nail Strengthening Base & Top Coat
C$26.68
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Georgia Louise
Lift & Sculpt Butterfly Stone
C$100.34
from
Revolve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted