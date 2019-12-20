We Are Knitters

Baby Alpaca is one of the most precious and softest wools worldwide. This animal of Peruvian origin lives on the alpine slide of this amazing country. This wool has extremely high quality fibers and the balls are so soft and smooth that you wont stop touching them! Knit this winter your beanies, scarfs and ponchos with Baby Alpaca and get the most out of your projects.