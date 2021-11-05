Skeem Designs

Skeem Design Glass Match Cloche Bottle

Hand blown glass cloche container with removable cork stopper in bottom. Cloche dimensions are 7" tall by 3" in diameter. Approximately 120 4-inch matches included. Features a Strike-on-Bottle flint for easy lighting. Ideal for hostess gifts, home-decor lovers, holiday festivities, or any special occasion. This style was inspired by a vintage glass cloche, originally used to protect emerging seedlings in gardens. Once the matches are gone, the cloche can be a curiosity re-used to display a found specimen.