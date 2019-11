Skechers

Skechers Shindigs Feelin’ Cool Mid Hiker Boot

$85.00

The Shindigs Feelin Cool Boot by Skechers combines rugged heritage style with modernized comfort. Water-resistant 3M Scotchguard suede and microfiber upper with a padded collar, utility style laces, as well as stitching and overlay accents. Features an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole over a chunky outsole with sculpted-in SKECHERS logo accents.