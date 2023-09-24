Isabel Marant

Skano Leather Belt Bag

$1180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

ISABEL MARANT Skano leather belt bag Borrowing a bohemian flair from its sister label, Isabel Marant Étoile presents this cognac brown clutch bag. The rounded shape is accented by gold-tone studs, while the detachable strap allows for it to be carried or worn. Highlights Cognac brown calf leather gold-tone stud detailing curve-edge body top zip fastening adjustable waist strap