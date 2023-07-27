Vans X Barbie

Sk8-hi Tapered Stackform Shoe

Overview A global icon with over 250 careers and counting, Barbie™ breaks down boundaries, inspiring us all to live that dream life. Since 1959, her unwavering ambition and optimism keep her evergreen in our hearts, while her drive for representation and diversity leads us into a brighter future. This season, Vans is teaming up with the iconic 90s Barbie for a heritage-inspired collection that celebrates self-expression and style. Featuring playful nods to Barbie with sun-kissed pinks, retro prints, and subtle Off The Wall twists, the Vans X Barbie Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform elevates our legendary deconstructed high-top with fashion-forward details. Discover a truly unique look with this limited-edition platform shoe as Barbie’s pink hues merge with a punk aesthetic, reminding us that with a little creativity, anything is possible. Vans X Barbie collection Legendary high-top shoe redesigned with a more slender silhouette 34 mm platform height Deconstructed canvas uppers Barbie™ branding Custom silicone “B” keychain with pink ball chain Molded rubber bow heel scab Pink checkerboard footbed Lace-up closure Pink signature rubber waffle outsoles