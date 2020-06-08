United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
WANT Les Essentiels
Siza Econyl® Waist Pack
$195.00
At Want Les Essentiels
Ease and quintessential comfort presented in a compact style, the Siza waist pack seamlessly integrates into your every day or acts as a barely there waist pack for your hiking the mountain trail. Made from recycled nylon, its streamlined form is soft yet strong, thanks to its reinforcing ripstop pattern that lends additional durability. A padded mesh back panel and adjustable strap offers a comfortable fit.