Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorPlants
Orla Kiely

Sixties Stem Ceramic Hanging Pot - Rose - Medium

$42.00
At Amara
Hanging plant pot Material: ceramic Dimensions: 13.5x13.5x13.5cm ‘60s Stem debossed pattern
Featured in 1 story
Hanging Planters To Instantly Upgrade Your Home
by Amanda Randone