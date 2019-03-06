Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Orla Kiely
Sixties Stem Ceramic Hanging Pot - Rose - Medium
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amara
Hanging plant pot Material: ceramic Dimensions: 13.5x13.5x13.5cm ‘60s Stem debossed pattern
Featured in 1 story
Hanging Planters To Instantly Upgrade Your Home
by
Amanda Randone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Ceramic Hanging Plant Pot
$44.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Sommar 2019 Plant Pot, Indoor/outdoor Pink
$1.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Etsy
Kalanchoe In 5' Terra-cotta Pot, Live Plants, Homedecor
$15.99
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Top Plaza
Top Plaza Chakra Healing Crystals Copper Money Tree
C$45.12
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Orla Kiely
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Sycamore Seed Pillowcase (set Of 2)
$34.00
from
Amara
BUY
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
70s Flower Enamel Mug - Persimmon
$18.00
from
Amara
BUY
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Min Ibay Textured Leather Cross Body Bag
$315.24
from
Coggles
BUY
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Multi Flower Check Birdcage Umbrella
$54.00
from
Orla Kiely
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted