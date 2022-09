LoveShackFancy

Sisto Skirt

$255.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch crochet lace Tiered design with eyelet panels Hook-and-eye and hidden zip at side High-low scallop hem Shell: 76% cotton/24% nylon Shell: 100% cotton Lining: 100% cotton Dry clean Imported, India Style #LSHAC30987