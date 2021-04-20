McBride Sisters Collection

Sister Sister Trio

$52.97 $50.32

Buy Now Review It

At McBride Sisters

On Monday, you're in New Zealand tasting our Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and by Friday you're enjoying California's Central Coast with a chilled glass of Chardonnay. Travel across the hemispheres with our Sister Sister trio that features red and white wines from the regions we grew up in. Learn about our women winemaking team and what makes these regions so special on the blog here.