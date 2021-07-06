Quercus Publishing

Sista Sister By Candice Brathwaite

'Fans of I Am Not Your Baby Mother , brace for another corker from Candice Brathwaite' - Pandora Sykes 'This book is like the older sibling you wish you'd had growing up' - Cosmopolitan Candice Brathwaite's much-anticipated second book about all the things she wishes she'd been told when she was young and needed guidance. I Am Not Your Baby Mother was a landmark publication in 2020. A Sunday Times top five bestseller, it was an important call-to-arms allowing mothers to take control and scrap the parenting rulebook to do it their own way. Sista Sister goes further. It is a compilation of essays about all the things Candice wishes someone had talked to her about when she was a young black girl growing up in London. From family and money to black hair and fashion, as well as colourism and relationships between people of different races, this is a fascinating read that will launch some much-needed conversations, between Sistas and Sisters alike. Written in Candice's trademark straight-talking, warm and funny style, it will delight her fans, old and new. ______________ Praise for I Am Not Your Baby Mother 'Accessible, sometimes shocking, honest, and feels written from the heart' - Bernardine Evaristo 'I gobbled it in one weekend and encourage everyone - mother, or otherwise - to do the same' - Pandora Sykes 'Remarkable' - Lorraine Kelly 'Searing' - Dolly Alderton 'I absolutely loved I Am Not Your Baby Mother ' - Giovanna Fletcher 'This book is needed for the voiceless' - Nadiya Hussain 'Brilliant' - Sophie Ellis-Bextor 'An essential exploration of the realities of black motherhood in the UK' - Observer 'Urgent part-memoir, part-manifesto about black motherhood' - Red '[An] original and much-needed guide to navigating black motherhood' - Cosmopolitan 'The woman bringing a fresh perspective to the mumfluencer world' - Grazia 'Every mother, everywhere, should read this book' - OK Magazine