The Sirenetta is inspired by the magic of the sea. Curved like a curling tidal wave, the Sirenetta sits snugly in a harness and entices the user to dive deep into fluid emotion. The Sirenetta is handmade from walnut. We recommend that this be used with a flexible o-ring when used with a harness. Approximate diameter varies from 1.25" - 1.5". The Forest Line is coated with Lubrosity®, an eco-conscious wooden pleasure line patentable finish, ensuring that each piece is silky-smooth, odorless, non-porous, hypoallergenic, and body-safe. The state-of-the-art glaze is compatible with all known lubricants and allows the naturally insulated wood to warm and retain body heat. The wood used for the Forest Line is a walnut and maple whose nickname is Rock Maple, and is being shaped at a facility in Long Island, New York. Because these products are hand-carved and dyed, some variation is to be expected. Arrives in a hand-sewn pouch dyed with natural botanicals by Cara Marie-Piazza.