Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
L'IDEE
Sirene Dress
$425.00
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rent The Runway
Need a few alternatives?
Obando Collective
Cross Neck Gown
BUY
$35.00
$280.00
Rent The Runway
Zac Posen
Strapless Tulle Gown
BUY
$105.00
$825.00
Rent The Runway
Lapointe
Satin Halter Gown
BUY
$195.00
$1490.00
Rent The Runway
Hervé Léger
The Aurora Fringe Hem Gown
BUY
$3106.78
Hervé Léger
More from L’IDEE
L'IDEE
Renaissance Sleeveless Pleated Gown
BUY
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
L'IDEE
Renaissance Sleeveless Pleated Gown
BUY
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
L'IDEE
Soiree Sleeveless Pleated Gown
BUY
$325.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
L'IDEE
Soiree Naomi Gown
BUY
$299.00
The Iconic
More from Dresses
Hunter Bell
Floral Porter Dress
BUY
$60.00
$465.00
Rent The Runway
Mara Hoffman
Rina Dress
BUY
$75.00
$625.00
Rent The Runway
Obando Collective
Cross Neck Gown
BUY
$35.00
$280.00
Rent The Runway
Ulla Johnson
Meera Dress
BUY
$80.00
$650.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted