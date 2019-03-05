Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
City Chic

Siren Sequin Convertible Strapless Gown

$189.00
At Nordstrom
Turn heads in this strapless gown that's draped to perfection and simply covered in shimmering sequins. Removable straps allow you to bare your shoulders completely, when you prefer.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Gowns For Any Event
by Emily Ruane