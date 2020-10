Nanushka

Sira Checked Wool And Silk Coat

$890.00 $534.00

The Sira coat from Nanushka is made from brown checked wool and silk with a luxuriously soft touch. The elegant design has minimalist lines including a pointed collar, a self-tie belt, and an A-line midi length, which juxtapose beautifully with the eye-catching plaid pattern. Wear yours as a chic outer layer over turtlenecks and knee-high boots.