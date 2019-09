Urban Outfitters

Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder

$18.00

Kick back and relax at the end of a long day by taking your wine in the shower with this SIPSKI wine glass holder. Silicone backing adheres to your shower or bath wall and holds your wine steady when youre done taking a sip. Easily removes without leaving residue behind. Not recommended for use with glass containers. Food safe, dishwasher safe; not suitable for use in the microwave or oven.