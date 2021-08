ban.do

Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw – Drinking Enough Water?

$18.95 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

Never forget to drink enough water again. This acrylic tumbler holds 24 oz., has a soft flexible straw, and has markings to track how much water you’re drinking for the day (in ounces and milliliters!) and some encouraging words to motivate you to stay hydrated.