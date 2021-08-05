SwissGear

Sion Softside Luggage With Spinner Wheels

$99.99 $79.07

Rolling Suitcase: Get through a crowded airport or down narrow airplane isles easily with this stylish carry-on luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle Multiple Front Panel Pockets: Featuring front pockets with a built-in ID tag, this ergonomically expandable luggage measures 21 x 12.75 x 10.25 inches including wheels and handles; packing dimensions are 22.75 x 14.25 x 10.25 inches Secure and Durable: Expandable travel case gives you ample parking space and made from a durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric with fully lined interior; also features adjustable tie-down straps for securing garments in place Effortless Organization: This luggage bag maximizes packing efficiency with a removable zippered wet bag, large mesh lid pocket, and packing pocket for holding small items and accessories Convenient Side Handles: With reinforced padded top handle with an integrated side and bottom handle, this roller suitcase makes lifting and carrying your luggage easy SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Carry-On Spinner Luggage gives you an ample amount of packing space when needed. This rolling suitcase features a locking push/pull handle system and four 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels for convenient portability. It is made from a durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric and its interior is fully lined. This carry-on suitcase features adjustable luggage tie-down straps for securing garments in place, a removable zippered wet bag, a large mesh lid pocket, and a packing pocket for holding small items and accessories. It also includes two front panel pockets, a built-in ID tag, and padded top and side handles. At SwissGear, we continue to ensure whatever you need travels easily, safely, and stylishly with you. Great for a family trip or business travel.