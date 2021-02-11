Sio Browlift Sparkle Patch

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At

Ready to add a little more sparkle to your skincare routine? Try our limited edition Sparkle SiO BrowLift patch! Made of medical grade silicone, SiO patches comfortably hug your skin, gently compressing it to stay flat and smooth. The doctor-recommended patches intensify hydration and support skin’s ability to retain natural moisture, minimizing the appearance of all forehead lines - from horizontal to the 11’s. See results in just a few hours! What's Included: 1 reusable medical grade silicone Sparkle BrowLift patch