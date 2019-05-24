T3

Singlepass Compact

Introducing the limited-edition Rose Collection. A petite yet potent straightening and styling iron for glamour on-the-go. Like the SinglePass LUXE, the iron features digital heating technology as well as beveled Tourmaline and ceramic plates for convenient speed-styling. Consistent heat creates silky, lustrous and long-lasting results without overexposure. It’s a small miracle. 0.8 inch plates but no less power Ideal for travel or convenient storage Internal microchip maintains even temperature Seals the cuticle for a smooth shiny finish Versatile styling (straightening, curling, and shaping) with no tugging Auto world voltage for worldwide usage * One hour auto off Includes heat-resistant cap *This appliance contains a special electronic circuit that automatically converts it for worldwide usage – from 100 to 240 volts AC 50/60 Hz. Just plug into a local outlet and use it as normal; the tool will automatically adjust to the local current. You may need a plug adapter to accommodate the electrical outlet of the country you are visiting. Click here to view the user guide.