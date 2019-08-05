Black + Decker

Single Serve Coffeemaker, Cm618

$19.98

Great for active, busy lifestyles, it’s the BLACK+DECKER Personal Coffeemaker. It brews single Servings of your favorite coffee directly into the 16-oz. travel mug, which fits most car cup holders. The permanent grounds filter is compatible with coffee grounds and pre-packaged soft pods, and it’s easy to rinse clean in the sink. One-touch operation quickly delivers the morning coffee you need, with a compact design that’s perfect for small kitchens, apartments, and dorm rooms. Black+Decker and the Black+Decker logo are trademarks of The Black & Decker Corporation and are used under license. *Cup equals approximately 5 oz. (varies by brewing technique) Do not use abrasive cleansers or scouring pads. Never immerse the coffeemaker in water Included Components: (1) Single Serve Coffeemaker, (1) 16oz thermal mug