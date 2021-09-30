Suripow

Single Serve Coffee Tea Maker Brewers For K-cup Pod

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

☀FAST & FRESH BREWED: Suripow single serve coffee tea maker made from fast brewing technology. In lucky peach magazine, many food bloggers recommend that 195.8°F water is the most suitable temperature to induce coffee aroma and keep fresh. Suripow fast brewing technology based on this theory. Quickly have your delicious coffee within 3 minutes! The water adjustment function(6, 8, 10, 14 ounces) offers you brewing strength control,to achieve the best taste for you.