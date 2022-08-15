Mejuri

Single Mini Hoop

$55.00

As basic as your white tee. Handcrafted in 14k white gold finished in rhodium plating. This is our lightest hoop, and the hinge clasp makes it easy to wear and put on. Sold individually. - Made in 14k white gold finished in rhodium plating white , the alloy that gives our pieces its beautiful, subtle hue. - Hoop diameter: 10 mm. - Hoop thickness: 1.5 mm. - Post thickness: 0.9 mm. - Sold individually.