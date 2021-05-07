DONGINBI

Single Essence Water Face Serum

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

100% RED GINSENG EXTRACT: Capture the essence of pure red ginseng extract for your skin. Our pure face serum uses the brewing methods of Cheong Kwan Jang to deliver to your skin the complete goodness of red ginseng. On the first application, your skin will be enriched with a deep coating of skin-nourishing antioxidants. PURE ESSENCE QUALITY: Awaken your clean, shiny complexion now. The container of our 1899 Single Essence serum for face effectively reduces the air intake to maximize the quality of red ginseng for your skin. The brewing methods of Cheong Kwan Jang make sure only the purest essence of red ginseng ends up in our product. ANTI-WRINKLE & ANTI-AGING SERUM: Are you looking for clear, smooth, and shiny skin? The antioxidant nourishment of pure ginseng water quickly diminishes fine lines and wrinkles due to loss of skin hydration. Your skin will immediately reveal a more hydrated and firm appearance. Rehydrated skin will protect itself from external irritation - prevent the itching and loss of skin elasticity - returning you a younger-looking face! IMPROVE SKIN CLARITY & TEXTURE: Watch as the 1899 Single Essence ginseng face serum gives your skin a beautiful shine and stunning clarity. A single application absorbs into the skin for a full-day of complete skin hydration. DONGINBI HERITAGE: 70,000 hours. That is how long it takes to complete the full preparation of our red ginseng. And how can the power of this natural ingredient - prepared for 70,000 hours for 2,920 days - benefit you? Your skin will experience stunning clarity, vibrant shine, and a beautiful silky texture - Donginbi Presents 1899 Single Essence completed with one single ingredient.