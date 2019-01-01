Gucci

Single Earring With Interlocking G

$980.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Repurposed as a delicate pendant, the Interlocking G enriches a yellow gold single hoop earring. Gaining notoriety in the 1960s, the emblematic logo is representative of founder Guccio Gucci's initials and has since been reintroduced in a variety of forms and interpretations. 18k yellow gold Interlocking G detail Single earring Clip-on with spring mechanism 2" Charm: .3" x .35" Made in Italy Gucci guarantees, internally and within its supply chain, respect for standards of Social & Environmental Responsibility in line with its sustainability strategy