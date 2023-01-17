Cue

Single Button Classic Jacket

$86.25

At Cue

This jacket is part of our Cue Cares range. Made from European Eco poly viscose stretch which uses 66% recycled polyester and 32% EcoVero viscose. This classic jacket features a peaked collar and lapel, front flap pockets and a back vent. Fully lined. Fastened with a button at the centre front. Cue Cares is a dedicated range of styles made from certified sustainable fabrics. We are committed to decreasing the environmental and social impacts of fashion on the world. Find out more. Made in Vietnam.