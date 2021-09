H&M

Single-breasted Jacket

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Single-breasted jacket in woven fabric with notch lapels and a single button at the front. Flap welt front pockets, decorative buttons at the cuffs and a single back vent. Lined in satin made from recycled polyester. Some of the polyester content of the jacket’s outer layer is recycled.