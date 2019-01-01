The Fix

Singh Elastic Strap Lace-up Ankle Ballet Flat

$70.26 $47.40

Buy Now Review It

An Amazon brand The Fix believes that a girl can never have too many shoes, bags, or Instagram followers, which is why our collection of lust-worthy shoes and handbags is designed for the truly shopping obsessed. From strappy sandals to block heel pumps, our on-trend flats, fashion sneakers, boots, and booties pair luxe materials with thoughtful embellishments for eye-catching results. The Fix's array of wristlets, clutches, backpacks, and cross-body handbags is equally chic, making it almost too easy to treat yourself to something stylish.