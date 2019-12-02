Sinful Colors

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish In Hush Money

$1.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Looking to increase your nail polish collection with some bright colors that will turn heads and raise eyebrows? Looking to make your Halloween costume look even more festive?Color your nails with seriously spooktacular nail art designs for this Halloween season.Available in a wide range of bright colors, you can experiment with different styles and complete your look with a nail polish of your choice. This polish provides your nails a quality coating of bright color without any harmful ingredients like Toluene and Formaldehyde. This nail polish also comes with an easy-to-use brush that effortlessly coats your finger for a flawless finish. Just pick your favorite shades of Sinful Colors nail polish for each day of the week, and let your fingers do the talking.